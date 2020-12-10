The members of the Thompson House board would like to invite the public to the unveiling of the statue honoring local historian Beth Herrington.
The ceremony will be held on Thursday, Dec. 10, 1 p.m., at the Thompson House historic home, 300 S. College Ave. Refreshments will be served.
A tribute story will appear in the newspaper after the ceremony, including comments by local residents about Herrington.
The Thompson House Organization is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and is solely responsible for restoration and upkeep of the house. Tours, rentals and membership dues are used for this purpose.
For more information or to book an event, call 918-456-3554.
