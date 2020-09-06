Northeastern Health System is transitioning to RxStation in all nursing stations, the operating room, and the post-anesthesia care units.
Automated RxStation devices dispense individual medication, and transfer patient medication data to Cerner's integrated medical record database, delivering a fully automated medication-management system for each patient.
As NHS's health information technology service provider, Cerner's CommunityWorks platform allows health care professionals to electronically maintain and retrieve patient health information and provides MyHealth patient portal access for individuals.
"The implementation of RxStation will allow pharmacy and nursing to fully utilize the functionality of Cerner. I am grateful that our hospital board continues to invest in our facility like they do," said Stacie Larmon, NHS pharmacy director.
Important to staff, physicians, and patients, the use of RxStation technology allows staff to quickly access medication for patients while increasing patient safety and decreasing drug diversion, or misappropriation of medications by employees. An electronic medication administration record system saves time and reduces human error by automating "the process of distributing, tracking, and reordering medications safely and efficiently," according to rxcaremeds.com.
For prescribing physicians, immediate access to a patient's electronic health record generates real-time information about a patient's present medications, and further serves as a documentation of the drugs administered to a patient at a facility during treatment.
"RxStation ensures accurate dosing and up-to-date clinical checks and allows us to eliminate a source of potential human error and assists in preventing unnecessary harm and cost to our patients and organization," said Donna Dallis, NHS vice president of patient care and risk manager.
As a Cerner product, RxStation will interface with the existing electronic medical record at no additional cost to NHS or patients.
"We are committed to do everything we can to improve the health and well-being of the communities we serve, which implementing technological enhancements such as RxStation allows," said Dallis.
