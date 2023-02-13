Cherokee election season is moving along, and the next item on the timeline may shrink the candidate pool from the over 40 currently in the running.
The CN General Election will take place on Saturday, June 3, 2023. As of filing period close on Feb. 9 at 5 p.m., the following have filed and are pending certification by the Cherokee Nation Election Commission:
• At-large seat: Craig Hood, Julia Coates, Jared Coody, and James Smay.
• District 1: Trae Ratliff, Sasha Blackfox-Qualls, Dale Lee Glory, and Brian Jackson.
• District 3: Brandon Girty, Sara Drywater Barnett, Dyllon Fite, Joseph Byrd, Lisa Robinson Hall, and Brian Speake.
• District 6: Daryl Legg, Dustin W. Bush, and Steven L. Russell.
• District 8: Jon Minor, Timothy Fishinghawk, John Teehee, Jerry Don Hardbarger, Codey Poindexter, Troy Littledeer, and Jillian Decker.
• District 12: Dora Patzkowski and Crystal St. John.
• District 13: Edward Phillips, Jeff Rhoton, and Joe Deere
• District 14: Carrie Ann Vargas, Warren Murray, and Kevin Easley Jr.
• Deputy chief: Meredith Frailey, Bill Pearson, David Comingdeer, Bryan Warner, and David Walkingstick.
• Chief: Chuck Hoskin Jr., Cara Cowan Watts, David Cornsilk, and Wes Nofire.
“The commission has 12 business days from the close of filing to certify the candidates,” said Marcus Fears, CNEC administrator.
This certification period ends on Feb. 27, after which any candidate whose eligibility is denied may contest such by submitting a form to the CNEC “no later than three business days after receipt of denial of eligibility.“
“An appeal of any decision of the EC concerning eligibility shall be filed with the CN Supreme Court in writing no later than 5 business days after receipt of the EC's decision,” states the CNEC.
For five business days after close of filing – until Feb. 16 – a candidate’s eligibility may also be challenged only by an opposing candidate, unless running unopposed, in which case any tribal member who is registered to vote and eligible to do so for that candidate can challenge them. Challenges will be investigated for merit by the CNEC.
