The Cherokee County Health Services Council has announced that 21 local entities have been awarded Certified Healthy status for 2020.
Certified Healthy Oklahoma is a free statewide certification that recognizes entities going above and beyond to make health and wellness a priority for all. The program is open to businesses, campuses, communities, congregations, early childhood programs, restaurants, and schools.
A factor in improving the health of Oklahomans is providing a variety of opportunities for residents to make healthier choices where they live, work, learn, play, and pray. Certified Healthy Oklahoma meets this challenge by recognizing a wide variety of entities which encourage health-focused behaviors and policies.
"These certifications provide opportunities for Cherokee County to create environments which support health policies and individual health decisions which ultimately improve Oklahoma’s health outcomes,” said Lindsey Durant, assistant coordinator of the TSET Healthy Living Program Serving Cherokee County. “We applaud all Certified Healthy Oklahoma recipients for making the healthy choice the easy choice, and for helping to create a culture of wellness in their communities.”
Certifications are awarded at the Basic, Merit and Excellence levels, depending on the number of criteria fulfilled. The following entities received recognition by the Certified Healthy Oklahoma program.
Certified Healthy Business: Excellence, Cherokee County Health Services Council, and CREOKS; Merit, OSU Extension Cherokee County, Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital, Northeastern Health System, Keys Eye Care, and Northeastern State University.
Certified Healthy Campus: Excellence, Northeastern State University, and OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine at Cherokee Nation.
Certified Healthy Congregation: Basic, Tahlequah Methodist Church.
Certified Healthy School: Excellence, Hulbert Elementary, Hulbert Middle School, Hulbert High School, Sequoyah Pre-K Center, Tahlequah High School, Tahlequah Middle School, Greenwood Elementary, Cherokee Elementary, Heritage Elementary, Keys High School, and Grand View School.
The Certified Healthy Oklahoma program is a joint effort of the Oklahoma State Department of Health, The State Chamber, The Oklahoma Academy, Oklahoma Turning Point Council, and additional partners who are helping to shape a healthier future for Oklahoma.
The application process for 2021 opens Aug. 1. More information, including criteria details and the application, visit certifiedhealthyok.com.
