'Chair yoga' helps relieve stress for older folks

Yoga benefits the mind, body, and spirit, and it is available year-round for all ages and genders.
According to the National Institutes of Health, the practice of yoga can support mental health, mindfulness, stress management, and healthy living.
Local instructor Jean Havens has taught yoga on and off for 20 years and practiced it for over 30 years. She said yoga teachers have their own interpretation of what the practice consists of.
“Yoga’s idea is the movement of the body to focus your mind, to get in touch with the spirit, and my interpretation is that it merges your physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual,” Havens said.
The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health stated yoga is an ancient and complex practice – rooted in Indian philosophy — which began as a spiritual practice that has become popular as a way of promoting physical and mental well-being.
There are several different styles of yoga, and Havens teaches a relatively new "chair yoga" class that is geared toward people who have a harder time getting into certain positions and poses.
“Yoga is for everybody, and I started adapting yoga moves to go with the aging body, although quite honestly, it’s good for anybody. Chair yoga is utilizing a chair to do certain yoga moves,” Havens said.
Her class entails limbering the joints through certain movements similar to dissecting dance moves.
“Again for the aging body, your feet, toes, and your hands and fingers – they stiffen up with age no matter what. I also have included more balance and you use the chair for that because that develops strength,” she said. “We do things on the chair to limber everything, and you can think of it as destress and stretch.”
Havens developed the class as a way to deal with her own experiences of aches and pains from her years as a dancer.
“I used to be a dancer and I have old injuries, and one of the things I found out – even though I walk and I’ve always been active – is that yoga keeps me limber, but those injuries come back to haunt a person when they get older. That’s why I went into the aging body and developing certain moves because my body changes,” she said.
Havens’ classes are at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah on Wednesdays, at 9:30 a.m. Participants are asked to bring their own mats and straps, although Havens has some extra equipment for those without.
She is working on having another yoga class available in the near future.
