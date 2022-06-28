Members of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, during a June 28 meeting, approved the 2022-2023 Board of Directors officers.
TACC Chair Jim Berry said they had a slate of officers, and they proposed that the chairman and past chair serve two-year terms a few years ago.
"It does tend to add on and people are reluctant. I made a suggestion a couple of years ago to have the new elected chairman and the post chair serve only one year, and they alternate," said Berry. "In this particular year and in this slate, you'll see there's a chairman suggested, a past chair to help that chairman move them on, and secretary, treasurer."
Berry added they'd approve a new chair in the next year. They suggested Arielle Barnett be chair while Berry become past chair, Genny Maiden serve as treasurer and Sara Combs as secretary.
In other business, Dan Mabery told the board Leadership Class 24 wrapped up and graduation was that afternoon.
"The last class we had was tourism and hospitality. We spent some time out at the lake, we spent some time out at the river really kind of learning the impact of what those outfitters and marinas have on tourism in our community, and how many visitors we have annually," said Mabery.
Applications for Class 25 are available, and Mabery asked the board to consider the support of being more "heavy-handed" in the selection of the class projects.
"Right now, the class and the history is that the class really struggles and then they develop or they find a project sometime in late fall, in the winter," he said. "Historically what we have seen is that the class has several great ideas they can't agree upon, and then they end up selecting a class project come December or January that is doable."
Mabery said he'd like to see support of the board to give the class more direction up front by offering them two or three suggestions on projects.
"I still think this will allow them some choice; however, it would give them greater direction and allow them to start earlier on, and their projects can be more valuable to the class and to the community," he said.
The board went into more discussion and suggested several different ideas to Mabery.
During his report, CEO-President Nathan Reed gave an update on economic development.
"Keep an eye on our [Tahlequah Regional Development Authority] social media, we're going to share it on the Chamber's [social media]. We're going to be doing a survey about seminars and workshops that small businesses can get support in this community because [we're] working on a calendar that at least once to twice per month, we want to do seminar/workshop for small business-support, whether it be marketing, finance, [humane resources]," said Reed.
He said two prospects were interested in land. TRDA approved the sale to one of them, and they're discussing options with the other.
"We approved signing a contract with Century 21 to list the whole [Industry Park] and start marketing to bring in businesses to the 135 acres that we own, literally right out here," said Reed.
Operations and Events Planning Specialist Rebecca Owen said Monthly Mingle is Friday, July 1 at 8 a.m. at Century 21 Conference Room. Updates on Welcome to Tahlequah, Back to School Breakfast, and TACC Community Co-op were given.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Area of Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting is July 26 at 8 a.m. at Indian Capital Technology Center on 240 Career Tech Way.
