The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors accepted line of credit loan bids during an Oct. 30 special meeting.
“We are going turn our unsecured loan with BancFirst into a mortgage where the collateral is the building, and these are the terms. We voted last month to basically send out an RFP, and this is a summary of those documents,” said TACC Chair Jim Berry. “We should move on this unless there’s a good reason not to. It’s one of those things we need to move on and get BancFirst out of the position that they’re in,”
Joshua Winn said he was under the impression the loan was “turned out” and “non-advancing.” However, BancFirst’s bid noted there was a $17,000 line of credit with the loan.
“If we leave BancFirst, they’re going to close our line of credit. Right now, we’ve got a $17,000 no-collateral line of credit that we can pull from and we would lose that if we take it,” said CEO-President Nathan Reed.
Steven Wright said the line of credit was helpful when they used it.
“We had the air conditioner go out a few years ago, and it was about $7,000, if I remember correctly,” Wright said. “It was more like an emergency fund if we didn’t have anything budgeted or something crazy happened, but we have used it in the past.”
Winn said the line of credit is good to have on hand, but TACC didn’t request bids on a credit line.
Loyal Plumb said there would be no problem getting a line of credit from Bank of Cherokee County, given there is enough collateral value. Plumb's wife is CEO there. The board ultimately chose Bank of Cherokee County with a 3.74 percent rate and a payment of $315.
Dan Mabery updated the board in regard to Leadership Class 23 and COVID-19 setbacks.
“Leadership Class 23 had to cancel the Duck Race fundraiser due to low duck sales,” said Mabery. “The class has decided to regroup and try and commit to a fundraiser in November and December. This would be a raffle for a “His and Her” Yeti cooler filled with additional gifts.”
The tickets will sell for $1 each and the fundraiser should be easier to complete due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“Some suggestions for maximizing ticket sales are to use each class member’s Facebook page and to also sell them through a link that the Chamber could assist with,” Mabery said. “Also, selling tickets during the Tahlequah Main Street Association Ladies Night Out event at a table was also discussed.”
Mabery said Leadership Class 23 hasn’t finalized that fundraiser.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Area of Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting will be Nov. 24, either in person or over Zoom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.