The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Board, during a Jan. 24 meeting, was updated on upcoming events and operations.
The city Candidate Forum was going to be held Thursday evening, Jan. 26, but it was postponed due to inclement weather. The forum will now be Thursday, Feb. 2, 6 p.m. at Go Ye Village. The event will be livestreamed on the TACC Facebook page. Questions from attendees are allowed but questions will not be accepted from those watching remotely.
Leadership Class 25 last week had its Healthcare Day and visited with representatives from Northeastern Health System, Tahlequah Drug Co., and Go Ye Village.
TACC CEO-President Nathan Reed updated the board on economic development. He said Provalus is growing and the new Tahlequah Regional Development Authority person will start the event process for small businesses.
Legislative briefings are slated to begin at the end of February.
The Chamber Monthly Mingle starts at 8 a.m. on Feb. 2 at Wild Turtle. Monthly Mingle will be hosted by Riverhawk Nutrition.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Area of Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting is Feb. 28 at 8 a.m., at Indian Capital Technology Center. The strategic planning meeting is also Feb. 28 and will be an all-day event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.