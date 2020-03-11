The Tahlequah Area Chamber has chosen to postpone the Legislative Focus Luncheon, which was scheduled to be held on Friday, March 13, at the Chota Center-Cherokee Casino.
The Cherokee Nation administration has cancelled large community gatherings to minimize the concern over the spread of COVID-19.
“We appreciate the Cherokee Nation as the Host Sponsor of the March Legislative Focus. We unfortunately must postpone the event that was to be held at the Chota Center,” said Steven Wright, chairman of the board. “COVID-19 concerns have expanded in Oklahoma and the United States, and the health and safety of our citizens and members is our primary concern.”
Plans will continue to be developed for the next Legislative Focus Luncheon, hosted by Northeastern Health System, scheduled for April 10. At this time, the Chamber plans to move forward with the Annual State of the Community event, set for March 26.
For additional information on both scheduled events or to register to attend, visit TahlequahChamber.com or call the Chamber at 918-456-3742.
