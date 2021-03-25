Chamber changes management software

The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors approved changing its membership management software during a March 23 meeting.
TACC CEO-President Nathan Reed said the current software, Chamber Master, wasn't efficient enough, and he proposed working with Glue Up.
"This is the company that in 2018 I went through extensive search with my previous chamber to get - a new membership software - and this is the company that won that," said Reed. "Chamber Master was up against them in that process and this company beat them out."
Reed showed the board a pricing breakdown wherein TACC would have 2,000 contacts, 30 events, 50,000 emails, 250 attendees per event.
"A cool piece they've added is the webinar allowance. You can actually do webinars through this membership software instead of Zoom, and it gives you a lot better opportunities than Zoom to recognize sponsors. If you do a virtual breakfast or a virtual lunch and learn, you can put your sponsors on it and they get credit," said Reed.
Glue Up sent Reed a two-year contract with the complete total at $4,500 for the first year, and $4,470 for the second year.
"That is a savings of about $55 per month and about $700 per year for two years over what we have with Chamber Master, where we're paying $429 monthly," said Reed. "Forty-five hundred dollars is a large sum at once, and so I went back to them after the executive committee meeting and they agreed to split it into biannual payments."
Reed updated the board in regard to the Leadership Class, and the plan is to have an overnight Leadership Retreat at Camp Egan.
"We are more than likely going to work with Camp Egan on it. They had a great tour. It was Isaac [Burk], myself, and Dan [Mabery] who have been revamping this program, and we thought that putting more focus on the leadership aspect of Leadership Tahlequah is what needed to be done."
The next Leadership Class is slated to begin September 2021.
Burk, who is now TACC Economic Development membership manager, showed the board an overview of the website.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Area of Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting is April 23 at 8:30 a.m., via Zoom.
