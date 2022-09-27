The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Board was updated on upcoming events and new things coming to Tahlequah during a Sept. 27 meeting.
The board was informed during an Aug. 23 meeting that Tourism will be purchasing lights for a new Christmas feature.
The initial goal was to partner with the Parks and Recreation Department to create a walk/drive-thru animated light tour in the area of Sequoyah Park. Sara Combs advised Brian Speake of Parks and Recreation said he would have to pull his crew for two weeks to get the light display set up.
"He was very clear that it would be more expensive for the city to do than just to subcontract it out," said Kristy Eubanks, TACC board member.
The total cost for the animated lights, setup, maintenance, dismantle, electric, and storage is around $33,000.
In other business, TACC CEO-President Nathan Reed updated the board on what Leadership Class 25 has been doing. A retreat class was Sept. 8-10 and he said this year's class has impressed him.
"They already have all of their officers, they elected them at their retreat. This class is on top of it and I'm really proud of them. They're doing an excellent job," Reed said. "I think we're going to see some great things from this class."
TACC Operations and Events Manager Rebecca Owen said the Chamber Classic Golf Tournament is Sept. 30, with shotgun starting at 9 a.m. The MyTahlequah Fall event is Saturday, Oct. 8.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Area of Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting is Oct. 25 at 8 a.m., at Indian Capital Technology Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.