The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors was updated on upcoming events, committees, and classes during an Aug. 24 meeting.
TACC CEO-President Nathan Reed said during his president's report that events such as the Christmas parade are already being planned.
"We met with the city, [Tahlequah Main Street Association], and Parks and Recreation and we decided the theme for the upcoming holiday season is going to be 'Holiday Movie Magic.' You pick your favorite holiday movie and that's your business's theme, and we're excited we've got that figured out already," said Reed.
The Christmas parade is Dec. 3, starting with the tree-lighting ceremony. Reed said they are currently planning for a normal parade, and will amend those plans if needed.
A press conference for the Heartland Advanced Medical Manufacturing Regional Cluster is scheduled for Fayetteville and Tahlequah.
"We had initially hoped to get both governors [Gov. Kevin Stitt and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson] to both press conferences. We're doing one at 10 a.m. in Arkansas and one at 2 p.m., in Tahlequah. Neither governor was available all day; Gov. Hutchinson is doing the Arkansas one and we're hoping Gov. Stitt can do the Oklahoma one," said Reed.
In other business, Dan Mabery told the board 15 applicants were tapped for Leadership Class 24
"Things are progressing quite well [and] you will note on the operation and events item, we do have our first class meeting, which is scheduled for Sept. 9 at 6 p.m., at the Foundry. This is going to give us an opportunity for the class to get together and we have a very short program," said Mabery.
Each Class 24 participant is urged to bring a partner to the event, and they will also get prepped for the overnight Leadership Retreat at Camp Egan, Sept. 23-24.
TACC Operations and Events Manager Gabrielle Perry said the Chamber Classic Golf Tournament is Oct. 8, with registration starting at 8 a.m. There will be two-person teams this year.
Reed said new hire Jennifer Garvin is to begin work Aug. 30. Garvin was hired as membership and economic development manager.
The coffee networking event, Monthly Mingle, will be hosted the first Friday of each month. The next Monthly Mingle is Sept. 3, 8 a.m., at Legacy.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Area of Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting is Sept. 28 at 8 a.m., at TACC.
