In an effort to build cohesiveness and structure among the community, Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce has created a website, www.tahlequahstrong.com.
The website will offer information for all community businesses, including nonprofits, regarding changes in the business operations and hours.
Business and nonprofit representatives can use the site to submit current and updated business information. Information will also be posted to the Facebook page “Tahlequah Strong." This Facebook page was renamed from the original “Tahlequah Public Response Board."
For more information, call TACC at 918-456-3742.
