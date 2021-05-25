The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors was updated about staffing and annual events during a May 25 meeting.
TACC CEO-President Nathan Reed said Isaac Burk is no longer with TACC, but the staff is keeping up with duties and events as planned.
Chairman Jim Berry asked Reed if the economic development and membership manager position would be filled.
"We're going to wait because [Tahlequah Regional Development Authority] is going to make a decision at the June Strategic Planning session. It depends on if they want full-time or if they want to half it again, and we can make the decision to move forward," said Reed.
TACC is set to hold the annual State of the Community event, slated for June 4. The event will be virtual and is presented by Cherokee Nation.
Those interested in attending can register online and will be emailed a link to view the livestreamed event.
Dan Mabery updated the board about the Leadership Class. The plan is to have an overnight Leadership Retreat at Camp Egan, and he said that process is moving ahead.
"We did secure a retreat venue in Camp Egan for the Sept. 23-24," said Mabery. "We have one of the nice lodges there [with] hotel-style rooms, and they'll be set up for social distancing as well."
Mabery said they are reviewing the curriculum and met with Cherokee Nation to discuss scheduling and ways to be more efficient and effective.
Mabery credited Reed and TACC Operations and Events Manager Gabrielle Perry for their help with the process, and said they are on track with providing an "outstanding experience" for those participating in Leadership Class.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Area of Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting is June 22 at 8:30 a.m., via Zoom.
