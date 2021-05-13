Chamber events gearing up as pandemic eases

Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce officials are busy with planning and preparation, with annual events resuming as the pandemic eases up.
There are 20 members of the TACC Board of Directors, and those interested in serving must be Chamber members.
Jim Berry is chairman. The others are: Arielle Barnett, Genny Maiden, Steven Wright, Sara Combs, Michael Stopp, Lisa Pinnick, Rian Cragar, Freddie Ferrell, Joshua Winn, Bree Long, Amanda Lamberson, Anna Knight, Josh Hutchins, Ryan Tinsley, Dan Maybery, Loyal Plumb, Steve Thomas, and Hayden Sharp.
When a term is up for any director, nominations are sent out to all 379 TACC members.
“I believe we send a mass email to all members and see if they would like to join the board whenever seats become available because they serve in terms,” said Isaac Burk, TACC Economic Development and Membership manager.
As far as the cost to be a member, a tiered system is currently being updated at TACC, and Burk said an exact amount for a business to become a member could change.
“The entry-level price for any business that is not a nonprofit, or a financial institution, or a utility company – that is $180 a year. It comes up from there, based on how many employees you have,” said Burk.
There are a variety of benefits to becoming a TACC member: entry to online membership directory; ribbon-cutting and Facebook introduction for said business; automatic addition to the weekly Chamber Chat newsletter; free weekly advertising in the Chamber Chat newsletter; sponsorship opportunities at events; and eligibility to purchase tickets to Chamber networking events.
A community branding proposal by Arnett Muldrow & Associates was approved during April’s Board of Directors meeting.
Gena McPhail, director of tourism with TACC, said she was approached about having the program. The idea is to develop a cohesive branding throughout Tahlequah and Cherokee County.
“If you travel out of town to a different city, everything is matching. It feels like a very upscale community, and it feels like you made the right decision that you made your trip there,” said McPhail.
McPhail said the logo for Cherokee County will not be the same as Tahlequah’s logo.
“Tahlequah Chamber will not be the same as the city, but it will match, and this is what this company is bringing in,” said McPhail.
As for Leadership Class 24, Mabery told the Board of Directors the initial plan is to have an overnight Leadership Retreat at a nearby camp.
TACC CEO-President Nathan Reed said they are working to revamp the program by putting more focus on the leadership aspect of the class. Leadership applications will be available June 1, and the next class is slated to begin September 2021.
The State of the Community will be a live-virtual event from the Northeastern State University Ballroom. TACC Operations and Events Manager Gabrielle Perry said they are still determining a date and costs.
“We will also be hosting our Chamber’s annual banquet, and it will be in June,” Perry said. “None of our events were held last year because of COVID-19.”
A marketing resource guide was approved after Perry came up with a one-time-a-year shopping guide for sponsorships of all events.
“Anytime there was an event, we would running to people and ask if they would sponsor this. It was a constant year-round slow drip to everybody who interacted with us because it wasn’t organized [last year],” said Burk. “It’s basically a ‘shopping guide’ for all of the events throughout the year, all of the different sponsorship levels at various different price points.”
Get involved
To become a TACC member, apply online at https://www.tahlequahchamber.com/.
