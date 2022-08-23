The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors was updated during an Aug. 23 meeting on upcoming events, committees and items - including the tourism Christmas funding plan.
Genny Maiden, Tourism Council chair, said they were going to purchase lights for a new Christmas feature downtown.
"We originally planed to request funds from our reserve account to pay for the lights and apparently the city practices change and we can't request those funds until we're more spent on our budget," Maiden said.
While they can't request a budget modification, they can spend the current budget line items differently with an agreement from Tourism, the Chamber board, and the City Council.
CEO-President Nathan Reed said they meet with the city twice a year for matters pertaining to the budget. The next meeting is slated for November, and that's when they'd make any budget modifications.
"We just can't wait until then to do this because Christmas will be over," Maiden said.
The goal is for Tourism to partner with the Parks and Recreation Department and create a walk/drive-thru animated light tour in the area of Sequoyah Park.
"It's about a three-block walking tour from the Skate Park to the bridge at Sequoyah Park. There will be an experience that can begin at Seminary Hall, stroll through downtown Tahlequah, taking a left after you pass the Kawi, and then you have a new added experience that will be a walk through Sequoyah Park," said Kristy Eubanks, TACC board member.
During his president's report, Reed said the Chamber staff will go on a retreat to Branson, Aug. 28-30.
"We completed team training with Higher Ground Coaching. We did the Birkman assessment and we're going to do team portion of it. I've been working with them and pairing different staff members up, and all of the fun things we're going to be doing," Reed said.
TACC Operations and Events Manager Rebecca Owens said the Chamber Annual Banquet is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 8.
Owens said 24 applicants were tapped for Leadership Class 25, and the Meet and Greet is Sept. 1 at Kroner & Baer Pub.
The coffee networking event, Monthly Mingle, will be hosted Sept. 2, 8 a.m., at the Tahlequah Public Library.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting is Sept. 27 at 8 a.m., at Indian Capital Technology Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.