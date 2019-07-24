The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors approved a resolution during a meeting Tuesday morning to support the upcoming city sales tax initiative.
The Tahlequah City Council recently agreed to let voters decide whether a half-cent sale tax should go into effect, after a similar tax goes off the books this fall.
The tax would create $1.5 million for the city to make capital improvements through constructions, road maintenance, and other projects.
"With the [half-cent] bond tax falling off this September, voting 'yes' on Sept. 10 will maintain our current tax rate while still providing for much-needed infrastructure projects," said TACC Chair Steven Wright. "Our city is expected to see major growth over the next several years, and we need to be financially prepared for needed projects and improvements. Safe roads that are adequately designed and maintained are incredibly important and need to be properly funded."
Wright added that the tax would also help improve sidewalks to promote a healthy lifestyle.
The board approved its budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year, as well as its strategic plan for 2019-2020. Wright said the strategic plan is essentially the Chamber's vision for how it will operate moving forward. He added that the TACC wants to continue hosting educational courses and seminars, as well as offer new benefits to its members.
The TACC welcomed one new member during June: Coldwell Banker Select.
The board also approved a resolution to provide in-kind sponsorship for the Tidy Up Tenkiller event, which is Aug. 15-17. The event is being hosted by the Greater Tenkiller Area Association, and TACC will provide marketing and organizational tools it has used for its own My Tahlequah annual cleanup. Wright said the board hopes to attract several hundred volunteers to help tidy up the water and shore "to whip it back into shape."
What's next
The next regular meeting of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is Aug. 27, at 7:30 a.m. in the Chamber building, 123 E. Delaware St. For more information, call the TACC at 918-456-3742.
