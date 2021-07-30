The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors were updated on staffing, committees, and events during a July 27 meeting.
TACC CEO-President Nathan Reed said he hired someone for the position of membership and economic development manager.
“Her name is Jennifer Garvin, and she is well-over qualified for this position,” said Reed. “She’s got her Master’s degree in Speech Pathology, and she was working for the high school and didn’t renew her contract because she wanted this job.”
Dan Mabery told the board there was an extension for Leadership Class 24 applications.
“Interviews for the candidates are scheduled for next week. I think – at my last count, and there may be more than that – but we’ve got about 12 to 15 interviews scheduled for next week,” said Mabery. “We’ll sit down with them and visit with all of the candidates and make sure they have a good understanding of the time requirement, the exceptions of their participation, and then what they can expect from us as a leadership program.”
The 20 prospects who are selected will take part in an overnight Leadership Retreat at Camp Egan on Sept. 23- 24.
Mabery said there will be a graduation for Class 23 on Aug. 12 at the Foundry on Shawnee Street at 6 p.m.
During his president’s report, Reed said he wanted to bring back the Chamber Board Orientation since some classes never had one.
“It’s basically new-board member orientation and every year; our by-laws dictate that we have to have for at least our new board members,” said Reed.
The coffee networking event AM Live, which is now called Monthly Mingle, will be hosted the first Friday of each month. The first Monthly Mingle is Aug. 6, 8 a.m., at the Chamber.
What’s next
The next Tahlequah Area of Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting is Aug. 24 at 8 a.m., at TACC.
