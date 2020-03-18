State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, refuted claims Wednesday that one of his staff members tested positive for COVID-19, after a letter from the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce began circulating around town.
A report Tuesday indicated an employee working within the Oklahoma Senate testing positive for COVID-19, and subsequently, all senators and staffers were quarantined. Many have been tested, including Pemberton, but no other individuals have been confirmed to have contracted the disease.
“The reason that we took tests yesterday – the entire Senate body – is because someone had tested positive for it,” said Pemberton. “So they wouldn’t test us yesterday if we had tested positive prior to that. I’m healthy as a horse, and I’m waiting on my 48-hour quarantine period, like everybody else in the state Senate, to get our results.”
The concern arose because this year’s Tahlequah Leadership class traveled to the state Capitol last week and met with area legislators, including Pemberton and State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah. TACC Board Chairman Steven Wright said if the letter sent out to the Leadership class was worded to sound like a member of Pemberton’s staff had tested positive, it was incorrect.
“It was just a precaution to our people to check for symptoms and be aware that someone possibly in the room had it – not that they were exposed or anything like that,” said Wright.
Nurses and doctors from the OU Medical Center were at the Capitol Tuesday to test the legislators, and it will be a few days until results come back. Pemberton said it took two to three hours to get everyone – including staff members – tested, and that he and others were at a “low risk” of contracting the disease. The Legislature has also been dismissed for the remainder of the week.
“They’re disinfecting the entire Senate and trying to make sure everything is clean,” said Pemberton. “And they’ll let us know whether we go back Monday. At the same time, we passed legislation [Tuesday] that would allow us to work remotely from home. So we can do committee work, we can vote on bills, we can present legislation and work from home if we have to be gone longer.”
Business closures across the state due to the coronavirus, and a decrease in oil prices in Oklahoma, has legislators like Pemberton more concerned about the impact the disease is having on the economy. Wednesday the oil price was around $25 a barrel, and the state budget is based on a price of $54 a barrel. That combined with a decrease in sales and income taxes has resulted in the state's losing millions of dollars a day, according to Pemberton.
“We could actually be down, depending on how long this goes, half a billion dollars down by mid-summer,” he said. “We could actually trigger not just a shortfall, but a revenue failure by this summer, if things don’t turn around quick. I’m probably more worried about that than I am other things.”
