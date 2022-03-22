The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, during a March 22 meeting, had members volunteer to sit on an audit committee.
CEO-President Nathan Reed said they had a standing committee, and the board decided there was no need for it when they typically sign two-year contracts with auditors.
"We switched it to be an audit task force as opposed to a full-standing committee anymore," said Reed.
Two or three board members can be on the committee, excluding the treasurer. Reed is able to play a role, but he cannot make decisions.
"At this point, because we have come to the end of our contract with Robert St. Pierre's office, we need a new auditor for the audit we will be starting at the end of this fiscal year," said Reed.
Board members Vicki Bush, Steve Thomas and Josh Winn volunteered to serve on the panel.
The board adopted its 2022 Strategic Plan during Tuesday's meeting. The mission of the plan is advancing business, connecting community and securing the future.
In other business, Dan Mabery told the board the Leadership Class 24 took a two-day trip to Oklahoma City, where they met with Gov. Kevin Stitt.
"We met with the governor and we actually had a private meeting with the class. We sat down for a good 20 or 30 minutes with the governor and discussed state priorities," said Mabery.
They also discussed leadership with Stitt.
"Regardless of our political affiliations, that's our governor, and there's a lot to be learned from what happens at the legislative building," he said.
The group then went to the House and Senate at the Capitol and got to see various bills being discussed.
"It was a bit shocking to the class, as it always is, to see the differences," he said.
The class made its way to the Oklahoma History Museum, where they got to see how the state has progressed. Mabery said they went to the State Election Board, and redistricting is a big topic at the moment.
"We got a first-hand account of what redistricting does, even to the voting and election boards," he said.
Mabery said it would have been the class's Cherokee Nation Day in April, but the tribe isn't able to hold events with outside groups due to COVID concerns.
"Which was OK, because back in January, we had to postpone an even due to pandemic concerns, and so we're able to move forward the Economic Development Day in April, and the Cherokee Nation will provide the class materials very similar to what we did with the previous class," he said.
A Women in Business event is going to be held at The Legacy at MK Ranch, Thursday, March 24, 11 a.m., and the Legislative Briefing will be Friday, March 25, at Go Ye Village at 7:30 a.m.
The coffee networking event, Monthly Mingle, will be hosted at Arvest Bank in downtown Tahlequah on Friday, April 1, 8 a.m.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Area of Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting is April 26 at 8 a.m., at Indian Capital Technology Center.
