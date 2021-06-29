Chamber of Commerce elects officers; Berry remains chair

The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors elected chamber officers during a June 22 meeting.
TACC CEO-President Nathan Reed said Chairman Jim Berry will remain in his position, while Arielle Barnett was elected vice chair. Genny Maiden will remain treasurer and Sara Combs will take on secretary duties.
Reed updated the board about the Leadership Class and said they would like to have some type of ceremony for Class 23.
“We hope to give them some kind of closure. They didn’t get to do the last two sessions because of COVID-19, and we’d like to bring them back together and tell them they are officially done with Leadership Tahlequah,” said Reed.
Applications for Class 24 are available, and Reed said they will take as many as 20 people this year.
“We’ve had a lot of good feedback so far, and we will start interviews for the candidates July 15,” he said.
The board gave its nod to the 2021-2022 TACC budget, and Reed said it shows a net positive for the first time in years.
Annual events are expected to go off as scheduled, although there are some changes to those events.
“We’re going back pre-pandemic and everything officially starts in August, so that way we can have time to sell everything, get everything prepared, and then roll it out,” said Reed.
The coffee-networking event, AM Live, is now called Monthly Mingle, and that will be hosted the first Friday of each month.
Women in Business is now a quarterly event beginning in October and the annual TACC Banquet is that same month.
TACC operational policies were revamped and approved by the board.
What’s next
The next Tahlequah Area of Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting is July 27 at 8 a.m., at TACC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.