Chamber of Commerce planning two major events for this month

The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its two major annual events this summer.
TACC Operations and Events Manager Gabrielle Perry said a variety of events and programs are on tap to support local businesses and the community.
"These efforts are made possible by the generous businesses and individuals that invest in the Chamber through memberships and sponsorships," said Perry. "In years past, the Chamber provided these opportunities at various times throughout the year."
TACC will be holding the State of the Community address Friday, June 4, 4 p.m. via livestream on its Facebook page and YouTube channel.
"Our goal of this event, with it being our first big event post-COVID, is to connect our community and not only discuss the exciting things taking place this year for Tahlequah, but we will also discuss the exciting things happening in our Chamber's future," Perry said.
A virtual legislative wrap-up event is slated for June 18 at 11 a.m., and Perry added that state and local legislators will be answering questions and delivering updates.
"Since all of our state and local representatives are Republican, we have also invited the Democratic party chairwoman, Deb Proctor, to give a Democratic update. But she will not answer questions from the community at the event," she said.
Sponsorship sales go live June 1, 9 a.m., and are on a first-come, first-served basis.
If you see something you really want, don't hesitate to get your commitment form back [by] 9:01 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1 to lock in that spot," said Perry. "Take a look at the Marketing Resource Guide and start deciding what you think would be most beneficial for you or your business."
There are no events scheduled for July as of now, but TACC will make an announcement on its Facebook page and weekly e-newsletter, should any changes arise.
"Looking forward, we want to transition the many 'asks' into a one-time inquiry that reflects quality, and an efficient Chamber, while adding value for our members and being mindful of their time and budgets," said Perry.
Get involved
For more information or to set a meeting, email info@tahlequahchamber.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.