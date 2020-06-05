The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce has presented the 2020 board of directors candidate slate to the membership.
The Chamber is late in conducting the new director elections due to the pandemic, as the slate is typically published to the membership before April 1.
Chamber members have the right of petition regarding the presented director slate.
• Right of Petition: Additional director candidates can be formally nominated by a petition bearing the genuine signature of at least 25 Chamber members in good standing. Such petition shall be filed with the nominating committee within 10 days after the Nominating Committee’s publication. The Nominating Committee is the final authority as to the authenticity of the petition(s).
• Determination: If no petition is filed within the designated period, all nominations shall be closed and the Nominating Committee’s slate of candidates shall be declared elected by the Board of Directors at their regular June board meeting and the newly elected directors will take office July 1.
If an authenticated petition presents additional candidates, the names of all candidates shall be arranged on a ballot in alphabetical order. The Board of Directors will be instructed to vote for the number of candidates required to fill expiring terms; ballots with more nominees marked than necessary will be discarded.
The nominees are: Josh Hutchins, one-year term; Loyal Plumb, one-year term; Lisa Pinnick, three-year term; Denisse Ramos, three-year term; Josh Winn, three-year term; and Amanda Lamberson, three-year term.
Those with questions or needing more information can contact the Governance Chair Anna Knight at aknight@cherokee.org.
