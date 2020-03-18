Chamber of Commerce president resigns

Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce President Cindy Morris submitted her resignation Wednesday, during a special meeting of the board of directors.
The resignation is effective immediately.
Morris was previously placed on administrative leave Friday “due to reported issues at a Chamber activity,” according to Board Chairman Steven Wright.
The reason for her resignation has not been disclosed. Staff members said Morris cleaned out her personal effects Friday afternoon.
Wright said the board will begin looking for a replacement.
“We have a really strong staff and we’re confident that they can see us through the interim,” he said. “We will start a search committee and start looking for the next president to take us on to the next level of the Chamber.”
Morris did not return phone calls from the Daily Press as of press time.
