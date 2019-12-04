The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce is introducing a new education program for businesses.
Lunch & Learn will be conducted by local business experts, Chamber board members, and associates of Chamber partners. The 45-minute workshops will feature a wide variety of topics helpful for anyone involved with a business, from owners and managers to entry-level employees.
The first installment, Business Killers," will be Wednesday, Dec. 18, noon to 1 p.m. in the Wright Real Estate Conference Center, 101 Mimosa Lane, Suite 4. Admission is free to Chamber members. Business owners are focused on running their businesses efficiently, and every day brings new challenges, opportunities, and decisions. This workshop will introduce the six common mistakes that consistently cause businesses to fail.
For more information, visit www.tahlequahchamber.com or call 918-456-3742.
