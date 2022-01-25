The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, during a Jan. 25 meeting, approved the 2020-2021 audit report from Robert St. Pierre.
TACC CEO-President Nathan Reed said the audit report was sent to the finance and exec committees, and they had some questions. Certified Public Accountant John Wyatt said the finding on the report looked good to him.
“His findings say that in years past, the organization conducted all accounting functions in one standalone account. However, we’ve now got a separate account for the Chamber and Tourism, that actually was implemented even before I came, so it’s been like that for a little bit,” said Reed.
The auditor recommended that Tourism and Chamber funds should be consolidated into one account, but Wyatt and the finance committee agreed the separation of funds should be continued.
“They think we should keep them separate, especially now that we have county and city funds coming in for tourism. They think it’s clean to have tourism separate,” said Reed.
St. Pierre noted in his report that IRA contributions had not been paid to Edward Jones over a period of a few months. Reed said those payments were taken care of Dec. 3.
The TACC Board of Directors had voted to convert the organization's accounting basis to cash, wherein transactions are only recorded when amounts are paid or received.
“[Wyatt] says we recommend converting to a modified cash basis. In talking with our accounting firm, as well as [board member] Steve Thomas, it says we’re cash basis, but we are modified cash basis, because our payroll liabilities and credit card transactions are the two modified cash sections,” said Reed.
Reed said that in past audits, a memorandum of understanding was in place with Tahlequah Regional Development Authority and TACC for shared services of the CEO-president.
“Talking basically the reimbursement for the shared services for me and now for Jennifer [Garvin] as well. They just recommended updating it because Jennifer’s expense, now that we hired her – 50/50 – are not in the contract,” he said.
In other business, Dan Mabery told the board members members of Leadership Class 24 were in attendance and had a presentation of their service project. Members have been working with the city – specifically, Parks and Recreation. Their project consists of refurbishing and replacing all of city barricades used for parades and other events.
Class 24 President Amy Jenkins said the city has 15 wooden barriers that are in disrepair, and another 60 that need repainting and safety strips.
“They would also like to have a total of 140 barriers to keep our community safe for parades, shows and other activities they host each year,” said Jenkins.
This project has personal interest for the group, as a local magazine owner’s wife was killed during the Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade. Class 24 Co-chair Sara Frazier is publisher for the magazine.
The approximate price is $1,674, plus the cost of additional wants new metal barricades for $5,249. In total, Class 24 is looking at a $7,000 project and members plan to raise money through fundraising and donations.
Class 24 is hosting a Block 'n’ Bowl bowling tournament to raise money for its project. The tournament is March 1-2, and the championship is March 8 at Thunder Bowl Lanes.
The board gave its nod to the new branding and logo for the Chamber.
“The thing about it being a community branding is, the brand guideline for the Chamber is now also the brand guideline for the city. It’s the brand guideline for [Tahlequah Main Street Association], it’s the brand guideline for TRDA, and we all have the same colors,” Reed said.
While all entities have different logos, Reed said those are all based on the same fonts, and those are cohesive.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Area of Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting is Feb. 22 at noon at Bank of Cherokee County on South Muskogee Avenue.
