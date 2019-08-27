Chamber OKs members, picks Leadership class

By Grant Crawford
gcrawford@tahlequahdailypress.com
The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors held a regular meeting Tuesday, during which it approved seven new members and announced a slate of 20 individuals selected for Class 23 of Leadership Tahlequah.
New to the TACC lineup are: KTK Angus Steakhouse, Tahlequah Church of the Nazarene, Edward Jones/Jerrod Vanderheiden, The Fossil Rock, Muskogee Federal Credit Union, Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine, and Cherokee County Relay for Life.
Dan Mabery, vice president for university relations at Northeastern State University, submitted a report about Leadership Tahlequah. The steering committee recently met to discuss the role of participants and what is expected of them, as they have mandatory events to attend.
"The committee reviewed 25 applications and selected 20 individuals to participate in Class 23," Mabery said. "The remaining five are listed as alternates. If they do not get to participate, they will be encouraged to apply for Class 24."
Those selected for the Leadership class are currently being notified of their application status.
The meeting's agenda did include discussion and possible action regarding State Question 802 to expand Oklahoma Medicaid, but no action was taken.
The board approved making Chairman Steven Wright and Treasurer Jill Taylor authorized signatories for the TACC's line of credit with BancFirst.
An amendment to the TACC budget was approved after a calculation mistake was made during its creation. The amendment increased the TACC expenses by $2,999.18.
During committee reports, the Small Business Development Committee announced two new programs. The TACC will soon host Lunch with Leaders, a quarterly lunch meeting with business speakers, and Lunch & Lear, an educational program where business members can learn how to deal with issues that impact their businesses. The first Lunch with Leaders will be held Oct. 7, with Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, but the details of it have not been announced yet.
The SBDC also announced a new online resource center to assist people with establishing new businesses in town.
The Chamber has some upcoming events in September. The Women in Business Breakfast is Sept. 11, at 7:45 a.m. at the Armory Municipal Center. On Sept. 13, the Chamber will host A.M. Live at Threadz Consignment at 8 a.m.
What's next
For more information, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 918-456-3742. The next regular meeting of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is Sept. 24, 7:30 a.m., at the Chamber building, 123 E. Delaware St.
