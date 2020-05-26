The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors agreed to partner with the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority to find a new chamber president during a May 26 meeting.
The board went into a short executive session to discuss the president and operations manager positions.
TACC Board Chairman Steven Wright entertained a motion to pursue a partnership with the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority in finding the next Chamber of Commerce president, and to move Kelley Robertson to an operations manager position with a $38,000 annual salary.
During a Chamber events update, TACC moved the Annual Banquet to November due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but plans to have its golf tournament at Cherokee Springs - when and if officials plan to reopen that course.
"Hopefully everything will have died down enough to where we can do that, so that's what we're aiming for, toward November," said Wright. "Jim [Berry] has given interest in keeping the Chamber Golf Tournament going. He's hoping to schedule that and get a date nailed down soon."
The board has also decided to postpone the State of the Community event until next year. The event was to be held March 26, at Northeastern State University.
"There will not be a State of Community event; we have asked our sponsors to carry their sponsorship over into the next year, since a lot of them have already paid, and I think all are agreeable to that," said Wright.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Area of Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting will be June 23. The nature of the pandemic in the ensuing days will determine whether the meeting is held in person or over Zoom.
