The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors approved a website contract during a June 23 meeting.
TACC Board Chairman Steven Wright said he was getting the ball rolling on the project before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“I had everything in line, and then everything kind of fell apart there for a month or two,” said Wright. “So I contacted the Chambermaster a few days ago, and they’re ready to get this rolling again.
The contract is a monthly fee for a website through Chambermaster, who already hosts the TACC membership system.
“Basically, it takes the cost from $166 a month to $429 a month. That includes an upgrade to our backing system and then a brand-new maintained website,” said Wright. “How we are going to cover this is with three sponsorships. We’ll have three banner sponsorships and we already have commitments for those from talking around to people.”
The board gave its nod to a shared service agreement with the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority.
“Basically, what this says is that we’re going to share a director with them. He will be working for the chamber 25 percent of his workload. We expect that to be substantial and most likely over 40 hours a week,” Wright said. “The pay for this is $25,008, and he or she does have the option to get benefits, health package, all of those which will be at the cost of TRDA.”
The Tourism Council announced that Medicine Stone for 2020 has been canceled.
The spring cleaning called Tidy Up Tenkiller, on May 30, had 84 volunteers, which included 25 Tahlequah Scouts.
“We collected 8.6 tons of debris off the lake, and over time, this group has removed over 51 tons of debris from Lake Tenkiller,” said Genny Maiden.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Area of Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting will be July 28. The nature of the pandemic in the ensuing days will determine whether the meeting is held in person or over Zoom.
