The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, during a Dec. 16 meeting, was updated on a variety of reports and other matters.
Genny Maiden, TACC treasurer, went over the November financial report and said the profit-and-loss summary showed improvements.
“On the P and L side for November over last year, total income was $30,680, which is phenomenal – over $14,080 last year,” said Maiden. “On the expense side, a little bit above last year, but we’re doing good.”
The net ordinary income for November 2021 increased by $13,000, compared to last November’s negative $6,137.
During the membership report, TACC CEO-President Nathan Reed said it shows there are 400 active TACC members; however, that number is slated to change next month.
“We did have an add in November, nobody dropped and there were 34 renewals. Year to date, we hit 44.9 percent of our total budget so we are still in line to be able to hit our $81,000 annual budget,” said Reed.
Reed said TACC budgeted $62,000 for new and renewal memberships last year.
“The $81,000 is just our renewal budget, and I wanted to throw that out there so you could see that our numbers are renewing at a faster rate, and more willingly,” he said.
In other business, Dan Mabery told the board Leadership Class 24 met that day for their city/county outing.
“They’re out and they’ll be touring the police station, the fire department, the airport, the county jail, and they’ll be out at the courthouse visiting various city [and county] offices today,” said Mabery.
The class will be able to see what the city and county does in order to operate. Mabery said the group is working on a project and will present it to the TACC Board of Directors during the January meeting.
“They have been working with the city – specifically, Parks and Recreation. They want to refurbish and potentially replace all of the city barricades that are used for parades and other events,” he said.
Board member Michael Stopp, who has been with TACC for six years, stepped down from his role during Thursday’s meeting.
“I have started many new projects and am not spending a lot of time in Tahlequah; obviously I missed the last few meetings. I’ve been on this board for six years and I love it, and I love the direction we’re going,” said Stopp. “You need a more active board member than I can be and so I am going to resign from the board effective the adjournment of this meeting.”
The board approved the appointments of Aisling Sosa and Vicki Bush.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Area of Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting is Jan. 25 at 8 a.m., at Indian Capital Technology Center.
