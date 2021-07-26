The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce is offering an update on annual events and introducing some new ones in the process.
TACC CEO-President Nathan Reed said they are moving forward with applicants for Leadership Class 24 with a revamped program.
“We have interviews with the class applicants next week as the final step before [TACC] selects which applicants will move forward in this year’s class,” said Reed.
The 20 prospects who are selected will take part in an overnight Leadership Retreat at Camp Egan on Sept. 23- 24.
TACC officials said they would like to have some type of ceremony for Class 23, as the COVID-19 pandemic affected much of their fundraising opportunities and projects.
Several ribbon-cutting ceremonies will be happening within the next few weeks and next month. Reed said there will be a ribbon-cutting at Quick Cash Finance Friday, July 30, 3:30 p.m., and another one at Too Fond of Books, Friday, Aug. 6, 3:30 p.m.
“We will have a few more over the next month or so, as we have a couple other new members to introduce,” said Reed.
The Chamber’s new event, Back-to-School Breakfast, is a way for TACC and the business community to show support for the staff of Tahlequah Public Schools.
“These are some of the most important people in any community, and we wanted to show support and appreciation to them. The event is one I have done for several years in my previous job,” he said.
The event is for the full staff of Tahlequah, Grand View, and Sequoyah school districts. Reed said the event will be Monday, Aug. 9 at 8:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah High School Performing Arts Center.
“It’ll be a big 'thank you' to them and a pep rally to get them kicked off for the year,” said Reed.
Woman in Business is now a quarterly event, and Monthly Mingle will kick off again on Aug. 6, 8 a.m. at TACC.
“It used to be called A.M Live and it’s called Monthly Mingle now. So the coffee-networking event, we decided to host it on the first Friday of each month,” said Reed
The annual Golf Tournament is Oct. 8 and the annual Banquet is slated for the end of October. More details of those two events will be available at a later date.
What's next
For more information on the Chamber, visit www.tahlequahchamber.com.
