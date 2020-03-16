Board members for the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce confirmed this morning that President Cindy Morris has been placed on administrative leave.
Morris has led the Chamber since February 2018. The action followed on the heels of a series of meetings held last week in Oklahoma City, according to board Chairman Steven Wright.
Wright said the leave was due to "reported issues at a chamber activity." Morris had accompanied members of the Leadership Tahlequah class to the State Capitol and a Northeastern Oklahoma Regional Alliance reception at the Governor's mansion.
Morris' leave was apparently effective late Friday morning, March 13. She had attended the Tahlequah A.M. Live at the Tahlequah Daily Press earlier that morning.
A special board meeting has been slated for Wednesday, March 18, at 8:30 a.m. to discuss Morris' status. The board is expected to "discuss reported issues and choose a proper course of action," Wright said.
The agenda reads: "Discussion on the employment, hiring, appointment, promotion, demotion, discipline or resignation of the TAHCC executive director." An executive session is slated for that discussion.
