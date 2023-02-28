The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Board, during a Feb. 28 meeting, was updated on upcoming events and operations.
TACC CEO-President Nathan Reed updated the board on economic development and said Provalus is growing.
“Nobody saw them growing at the speed that they’re growing at. They have over 200 full-time employees right now and they were supposed to have 45 at the end of October of this year. It’s a great problem to have,” Reed said.
Reed said there are some concerns for spacing, but it’s something they are working on to find a solution for as the company continues to grow.
“They had 45 people start last Monday and 25 people started yesterday, and that puts them just over 200,” he said.
During the Tourism report, Director Gena McPhail said they will place an ad with the United Airlines magazine, Hemispheres.
McPhail gave an update to Tahlequah Mayor-Elect Suzanne Myers, who is also on the board until she is sworn in May 1.
“[TACC] also has a membership with Green Country Marketing; that is what has enabled us to get that fantastic opportunity to get that ad with [United Airlines]. Otherwise we would have never known about that,” McPhail said.
Before the board went into an executive session, Myers said she’s been observant but she didn’t know the situation between the board and the city.
“I will say that as long I as have any say, we’re going to do our best as a city to raise this group up along with Main Street and everyone else who contributes so much to our community,” Myers said. “You’ll always have the opportunity to get help, to state what your needs are, to work together on this.”
Board member Kristy Eubanks said one thing she sees missing is having "one table" with every organization representative.
“We’re all going for the same goal, but we’re all driving different cars in different directions. My one applaud to what you just said is, ‘Let’s all get to the same table,’” Eubanks said.
For the second year, TACC is hosting an event at the Tahlequah High School on March 23 for seniors to get a “reality check” on life after high school.
Legislative briefings began at the end of February, and the next one is slated for March 31 at 7:30 a.m.
The Chamber Monthly Mingle starts at 8 a.m. on March 3 at Chicken Express. Monthly Mingle will be hosted by State Rep. Bob Ed Culver and his wife, Julie.
The next Women in Business event is Wednesday, March 15, at 11 a.m. at The Legacy at MK Ranch.
The board held its annual Chamber 2023-2025 Strategic Planning Session, wherein they discussed: what’s working now, mission, vision, core values, and plan for the future.
Leadership Class 25 will have its Oklahoma City session March 7-8 at the Capitol.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Area of Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting is March 28 at 8 a.m., at Indian Capital Technology Center.
