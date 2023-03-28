The Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce Board on March 28 discussed upcoming events and review milestones.
Genny Maiden, treasurer, reported that year-to-date, Tahlequah is at a 1% growth rate.
Prime Time, a dispensary, has applied to be a member of the Chamber. The board approved the application. With regard to questions about the legality of allowing dispensaries as members, Reed said as long as it is legal in the state, then they can be full members.
Jim Berry, president of the board, gave a report on the chamber's yearly retreat. Members worked on a new strategic plan. The first draft has been completed and is in the review process, and the full document will be presented at the April board meeting.
"It's going to be great to have [this] guidance. We are now looking forward and planning for the future and we are going to make some awesome things happen in the future," said Reed. "It's a very busy time, with lots of future businesses planning to move to Tahlequah."
Dan Mabry, chair of Leadership Tahlequah, reported the group had a gathering in Oklahoma City and witnessed the censorship of a legislator. In April, the group will hold Cherokee Nation Day and will visit the various departments of Cherokee Nation. As a fundraiser, they are selling ducks for the duck race at the Red Fern Festival.
The Ambassadors did their first gift exchange last month. They visited businesses they had not frequented before and purchased a small gift to share.
Gena McPhail reported on motorcycle rallies planned for the rest of the year.
"This past weekend, I had motorcycle riders come from [all around Tahlequah]," said McPhail. "They have an international ride planned [here in Tahlequah during Labor Day Weekend] so it will be a little crazy, but there will be over 2,000 riders coming in from all over the world."
The Chamber will have booths at the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City next week for Explore Cherokee County and Stash the Trash, Cherokee Trash Coalition. People can adopt a stream and/or roadside for the Roadside Beautification program. With the Adopt a Road, there will be accountability by collecting statistics on the amount of trash collected. The Chamber purchased, with grant funds, forty recycle bins. Anyone can apply for these bins, which are free, but people have to pay for their own collection service.
The last gathering of Women in Business, with Angela Tinsley as the speaker on growth, had 57 people in attendance. The June meeting's topic is goals, and the one in September is accountability.
Reality Check, a program to help students understand the financial realities in life, went to high school seniors in their finance class and gave them a reality check on rent and insurance.
"I talked to the Northeastern Health System table, who was doing health insurance, and she said she usually gets brushed off, and this year every kid wanted insurance," said Rebecca Owen, event manager.
The next Legislative Briefing is April 4. Attendance is expected to be higher than usual.
"I know that Dewayne Pemberton is confirmed already," said Owen.
The next Monthly Mingle will be April 7 at 8 a.m. at Elephant Garden Supply. A new networking ploy is being implemented. Cups of different colors will be distributed. Pink will represent marketing, blue is city affairs, green is nature, and yellow is for newcomers. This will allow folks to easily identify individuals interested in similar topics and facilitate networking.
My Tahlequah is April 22, which is also Earth Day. Trees and bushes have been donated by Grandview Nursery and Lowe's will give as many flowers as needed.
Suzanne Myers, the newly elected mayor, will be sworn in on May 1 at 10 a.m. in the city chambers.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting is April 25 at 8 a.m. at Indian Capital Technology Center.
