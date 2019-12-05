The Mingle & Jingle luncheon Wednesday offered area business women opportunities to network and shop locally in one area.
The two-hour event at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center was hosted by the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and coordinated by the TACC small business committee. This replaced the quarterly Women in Business breakfast, and will become a regular event, according to organizers.
"The intent of the program was to promote shopping locally and the benefits it has," said Cindy Morris, TACC president. "And shopping local isn't just buying things; it's insurance and medical care, and more."
She said the move to a luncheon was decided after feedback from the community, and the next one will be scheduled for March.
With 80 attendees and 15 vendors, Morris thinks the turnout was wonderful.
The tickets were $10 per person and included lunch and a chance at prizes. Some lucky attendees won Mingle & Jingle Bucks, which they had to spend during the event.
Tesslyn White attended with other Bank of Cherokee County employees, some of whom walked away with door prizes.
"We came to represent the bank, and have a good time, and do some Christmas shopping," said White.
The Chamber gave attendees reusable bags, which included information from American Express about shopping "small."
While the information said 67 cents of every dollar spent at a small business stays in the community, Morris said that in Cherokee County, it is 73 cents.
"Taxes help grow our community and makes us that much better," she told the audience.
Vendors paid $25 for their spaces and also got lunch. They showed the variety of small businesses and home-based businesses in the area, as well as nonprofits and entities such as the Spider Gallery and Northeastern State University.
Carrie Scearce and Chelsea Barnard are two Arbonne representatives, and they had not met before the event. But they decided to share a table to showcase their businesses, which deal with skin care, cosmetics, and nutrition.
"I'm here to share the nutrition kit and the journey into the business," said Scearce. "This gives us a chance to network."
She liked that the event was promoting local women and men with small businesses.
Teresa Williams, owner of Threadz Consignment, said she sold a lot of the merchandise she brought - especially purses - within the first hour. She even took a break to go back to her store to get more items.
"It's a good way for store owners to have time to see what others are offering," said Williams. "It's been fun."
Chandra Scroggins is vice president of Soroptimist International of Tahlequah, one of the only nonprofits represented at the luncheon. She enjoyed looking at the booths and being able to get some shopping done.
"It's been good to network and meet new people," she said. "I hope they continue this event."
Lunch was catered by the chefs from the Cherokee Nation Casino, and consisted of salad, fruit salad, various sandwiches, potato soup, chips, creme brulé, and more.
After lunch, vendors had an opportunity to address the audience and say a bit about themselves and their businesses. Almost every vendor gave away at least one door prize.
