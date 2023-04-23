The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce bylaws state that each year the Governance Committee must put forth a slate of candidates to the membership for the upcoming three-year term on the Board of Directors.
Nominations were accepted until March 17 and the slate of candidates nominated by the Governance Committee to fill the openings this year include: Amanda Lamberson with ALL Designs, Josh Winn with Arvest Bank, Lisa Pinnick with The Lisa Does Loans Team at Great Plains Bank, Aisling Sosa with Rafa’s Burrito Co., and Genny Maiden with Terrapin Peak Bed, Breakfast, and Beyond.
As a Chamber member, they have a right to petition to add their name to this slate of candidates if someone so chooses. ‘
Within 10 days from April 19, a person must submit a formal nomination with 25 member signatures who are in good standing to be added to this slate of candidates.
The Chamber Board of Directors will vote to approve the slate of candidates at the May Chamber Board meeting on May 23.
Any petition must be received by May 1 to be considered. Submit any petition to nathan@tahlequahchamber.com or info@tahlequahchamber.com.
Contact the Chamber staff for comment, support, questions, or other needs at 918-456-3742.
