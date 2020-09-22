The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors were informed of the hiring of a CEO-president during a Sept. 22 meeting.
“I’m very glad to announce we have a signed contract and it’s with Nathan Reed, who is currently the vice president of economic development for the Chamber of Siloam Springs in Arkansas,” said Anna Knight. “We’re looking at an Oct. 5 start date for him, and we still need to finalize that.”
Over the last six months, Tahlequah Regional Development Authority looked into several candidates for the role. TRDA and TACC have a shared professional services agreement that states TRDA will provide its CEO-president TACC’s specific goals for 25 percent of their working time.
The board gave its nod for tourism to purchase a drone with a budget of under $1,000.
“The plan is for the drone to be aerial photography to add dynamic elements to our website, as well as use to help TACC out on website photography,” said Genny Maiden. “Estimated use would be about six hours of flight time per week."
Kelley Robertson, TACC finance and operations manager, updated the board about Leadership Class 23.
“Leadership 23 is going to hold their duck race. Obviously, due to COVID restrictions, we can’t have large gatherings and they decided to do a virtual live duck race that will be live streamed on Facebook,” Robertson said. “They have the ducks for sale now and they can be pre-purchased. We can do it through online purchasing, you can call the Chamber, or you can call any Leadership Class 23 member.”
The Tahlequah Leadership Class 23 Virtual Duck Race is Saturday, Oct. 3, at 1:30 p.m.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Area of Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting will be Oct. 27, either in person or over Zoom.
