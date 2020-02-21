Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual State of the Community Event March 26, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Northeastern State University University Center Ballroom, 612 N. Grand Ave.
Open to the public, the event is an opportunity to discuss where Tahlequah, as a community, stands today and its future. Speakers include Dr. Steve Turner, NSU president; Chuck Hoskin Jr., chief of the Cherokee Nation; Joe Bunch, United Keetoowah Band chief; and Sue Catron, Tahlequah mayor.
Individual tickets are $35, and sponsorship packages are available. Call TACC at 918-456-3742 or visit tahlequahchamber.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.