Chamber stresses no politician endorsements

Members of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, during an April 26 meeting, were updated on operations, events and committees.
During his chair report, TACC Chair Jim Berry said they needed to redouble their efforts to push opportunities for members to participate.
"I know that seems like we do, but I think we've got to redouble and try to encourage some folks that may not be as in tune with the Chamber as they need to be," said Berry. "I've come to believe over the last year that associations, whatever they are, are kind of like a gym membership: If you don't go, you don't get anything out of it."
Berry also reminded members that per policy, they don't back any candidates for political office. The Chamber doesn't endorse or have an opinion as a group.
"However, we do have opinions on issues, and especially when they're affecting our membership and local. I think we all need to be prepared for the fact that with every issue, there's going to be a different side, and it's very likely that some of our members might be opposed to the standpoint or the position the board took," he said.
Board member Steve Thomas asked if they should get ahead of that and post something on their website stating they don't endorse candidates, but that they do address issues.
"I think we've done a pretty good job of saying when somebody's called and says, 'I want to do this, would the Chamber sponsor that?' I think we're good about saying we can't do that," said Berry.
Thomas said he feels organizations such as TACC can do best if they answer the questions before they're asked.
"[We should put] that out on the website, especially [during] the campaign season, which is not all the time, obviously - just so they understand here's where we come from, and we don't endorse candidates. We look at things that are important to our members of the Chamber; we're not always going to agree, but we agree to hear each other," said Thomas.
In other business, Dan Mabery told the board that members of Leadership Class 24 had a session in April wherein Jasen Wright presented an economic development conversation.
"I think the class really enjoyed it, but this is something we try to do a little bit differently this year, is talk about economic development and our connecting the class to some of these features our community has in order to grow and sustain businesses we currently have," said Mabery.
He said there will be two more sessions in the upcoming month: Healthcare Day and Hospitality and Tourism Day. Class 24 graduation will be in June and applications for Class 25 should be available July 1.
CEO-President Nathan Reed reported that he and members of the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority met with representatives and senators in Oklahoma City to discuss the American Rescue Plan Act portal funding for a Business Resource Center.
"The state got $1.9 billion, and they're giving it out to communities in the state, and so we've put in for $1 million for a Business Resource Center," said Reed. "We've been doing whatever we could to get put at the top of the list."
Reed said they met with Sen. Roger Thompson, who was able to move the request to the top of the list.
Reed said Legislative Briefing is Friday, April 29 at 7:30 a.m. at Go Ye Village. TACC's new event, Honor Graduate Luncheon, is May 3 at the Northeastern State University Ballroom at 11 a.m., and the State of the Community is slated for June 21 at the Chota Center.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Area of Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting is May 24 at 8 a.m. at Indian Capital Technology Center on 240 Career Tech Way.
