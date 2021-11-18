The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors selected a proposal response request for finance management during a Nov. 18 meeting.
TACC CEO-President Nathan Reed said they could work with Osborne & Wyatt, certified public accountants, by Dec. 1.
Reed was discussing the Chamber's finances during a Sept. 28 meeting when Board Member Steve Thomas said it was concerning to him that they had yet to receive a financial report during the past three monthly meetings.
Reed said the financial person had COVID, and that contract was up in December. Osborne and Wyatt agreed to provide several services to TACC for $1,480 a month, or $17,760 a year.
“Previously we had person and now we have a firm. If somebody falls out of something, then someone else in the firm can fix it,” said Thomas.
In other business, Reed said the Heartland Advanced Medical Manufacturing Regional Cluster is moving forward. Reed and others with HAMMRC are traveling to Washington, D.C., to met with state representatives in regard to grant funds.
“We submitted our Phase 1 grant and they let us know sometime between Dec. 3 and Dec. 5 is when we find out if we won Phase 1, which is up to the $500,000. You take that money and you get your Phase 2 of the grant prepared and submitted by March,” said Reed.
Reed should know if they will be awarded Phase 2 in 2022, and those funds will be used to help HAMMRC grow.
A proposal for the Business Resource Center was submitted to the state’s American Rescue Plan Act portal. Reed said this would create TREC – Tahlequah Regional Entrepreneur Center.
Reed said TACC was awarded funds several years ago to go toward trash cans, and that project is underway.
“I found the money in March and it was in a deferred-restricted funds account. I found out what it was for and we ordered the trash cans in June,” he said.
Reed wanted to keep those funds local and asked a local business to provide the cans. 490 Creations is building 17 trash cans, and half of those could be delivered by the end of the month.
“A lot of them are going to go downtown and stretch along, with some in the parks and some on the walking trails,” said Reed.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Area of Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting is Dec. 16 at 8 a.m., at Indian Capital Technology Center.
