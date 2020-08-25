The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors agreed to form a task committee for the 2020 Christmas Parade during an Aug. 25 meeting.
Kelley Robertson, TACC finance and operations manager, said she had met with Mayor Sue Catron, and the theme for the parade is "Home for the Holidays."
"We discussed how we could still pull off the Christmas Parade -- make it socially distance safe and actually bring people into downtown, have an event, and make it positive," Robertson said.
Robertson said the theme dovetails a project on which the Tahlequah Mainstreet Association is working.
"They're going to have Channel 6 come down in November and film a sequence with them on coming to Tahlequah and doing unique socially distanced things, like going out to the tree farm and cutting your tree, shopping locally and eating locally," Robertson said.
The plan was to have Muskogee Avenue closed, with the parade lineup the same as in previous years.
"That lineup, in sequence order, would be spaced down Muskogee Avenue in one lane in a permanent fixed position," Robertson said. "The other lane would be a traveling lane we would feed the cars onto. They would come in on both sides of Muskogee, one side from Norris Park and the other directly across the street."
The idea was to have Santa and Elves at the end of the parade, where they could say goodbye to the crowd. The elves would hand out prepackaged swag bags with candy.
Robertson said Catron is planning to meet with Police Chief Nate King and others at the city for their input.
Concerns as to what the plan would be on crowds congregating downtown were brought up by board members.
"That is one of the big sticking points we have to figure out and [Catron] asked if people from the city can talk that over and see what they can come up with," Robertson said.
She said Catron will not allow the parade to be put on without safety precautions, regardless of whether the number of COVID-19 cases decrease.
Sara Combs asked if it had been discussed to have the parade somewhere else other than downtown. Robertson said Bluff Avenue was brought up in the discussion, but there were concerns.
"When you pick another road that's flat and long, you still get into the position of people still coming to stand and watch," Robertson said.
Arielle Barnett said it would be more of a letdown to the community if they didn't put on a parade.
"I think having candy at the end in one location will be done by Santa's helpers. We're doing our mitigation efforts where we should," Barnett said.
Genny Maiden proposed a committee to figure out the logistics and to bring them back to the board.
The board gave its nod to a fishing tournament proposed by Josh Stafford.
"I've been talking to several people about sponsorships of our upcoming events that we have this fall. The feedback that I'm getting is a lot of businesses feel like for a Zoom conference, they're not going to get their bang for their buck and their sponsorship would be pretty low," Robertson said. "Josh presented to me the thought of doing a fishing tournament and he said he would lead the task force and drive that home for us."
Robertson said they've secured a date of Oct. 10, and Chicken Creek will be the boat launch site.
"From a profitability standpoint, I believe I could go out and really sell this and we would do this with tourism," Robertson said. "From a marketing standpoint, bringing people to Tahlequah and bringing people to this fishing tournament is a win for the Chamber."
What's next
The next Tahlequah Area of Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting will be Sept. 22, either in person or over Zoom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.