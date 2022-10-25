The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Board, during an Oct. 25 meeting, was updated on upcoming events and operations.
The Chamber Annual Banquet is Thursday, Oct. 27, 6 p.m. in the Chota Conference Center at the Cherokee Nation Casino. This year's theme is "The Oscars," and dinner will be chicken and steak.
Leadership Class 25 last week had its Nonprofit History Day, which was guided by Tahlequah's beloved historian, Beth Herrington.
"She took us around and I learned more about Tahlequah than I have ever know that day, and it was a really great experience," said TACC Operations and Events Manager Rebecca Owen.
Chair Arielle Barnett was excited to have the board learn about the class project, but that had to wait until it's presented to them during a future meeting.
In other business, board member Josh Hutchins' resignation was accepted and Bilal Chaudhry was appointed to the vacant spot.
TACC CEO-President Nathan Reed updated the board what Tahlequah's been doing as far as economic development. Provalus has hired 49 people from Tahlequah and the surrounding area.
"I met with one guy yesterday who is from Jasper and is considering moving. Other than that guy, every person they've got hired it is from Tahlequah," Reed said.
The Chamber Christmas Parade is Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. and Monthly Mingle starts at 8 a.m. on Nov. 4 at Go Ye Village.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Area of Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting is Nov. 17 at 8 a.m., at Indian Capital Technology Center.
