Chamber's Monthly Mingle draws more than 60 to network

Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce’s networking event, Monthly Mingle, brought in more attendees than ever before this month,
Local business owners and residents flocked to Vidalia's Cafe & Catering Friday, Jan. 6, to enjoy a cup of coffee and breakfast while learning about what’s happening with the Chamber.
Ward 2 City Councilor Keith Baker welcomed board members, volunteers, sponsors, and others to the event.
“Monthly Mingle has actually gotten bigger and bigger, and I’m loving every minute of it,” Baker said.
Elephant Rock Garden Supply was the presenting sponsor, and owner William Morgan spoke with attendees about his business and its operations.
“This event is our favorite event we go to. There’s lots of things the Chamber does very well, but this one right here, and [having] a Friday morning to start out,” Morgan said.
He challenged the group to invite someone with whom they can network for February’s Monthly Mingle.
“This is how this community thrives, by networking and by talking, having these conversations and these relationships,” he said.
Baker promoted the Chamber’s upcoming event, Candidate Forum. Tahlequah’s municipal election is Feb. 14, and candidates in the races will be at Go Ye Village to answer questions. The forum is Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 6 p.m.
Anyone who had never attended a Monthly Mingle was given an opportunity to tell the group who they are and offer more information about their business. Roughly 15 attendees were new to the event.
Jim Baum, who headed Tahlequah’s first pickleball courts, shared some information about the sport.
“It’s lighted now, so you can play from dust until dawn, and the weather is kind of a factor here,” he said.
Baum said the sport has grown tremendously in the community, and there is now a need for more courts, especially ones that are indoors.
“[Mayor Sue Catron] just told me they OK’d putting some courts in at the [Anthis Brennan Sports Complex],” he said.
He also told Catron the existing courts need the cement painted, as too many people are slipping because there is no skid paint.
Baker then delivered a “dad joke” before door prizes were given out.
What’s next
The next Monthly Mingle is Feb. 3, 8 a.m., at Riverhawk Nutrition.
