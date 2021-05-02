TULSA — Nominations are open now through May 21 for the 2021 Champions of Health awards.
Since 2004, the Champions of Health awards program has honored those working to positively change the health status of Oklahomans through unique and innovative programs. From the front-line workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic to the nonprofit organizations keeping food on the table for those experiencing job loss, it’s as important as ever to recognize those making a difference.
Winners will be honored on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Nonprofit winners will receive a $5,000 contribution toward their organization or program. Winners from each award category will be considered for the highest honor, the Dr. Rodney L. Huey Memorial Champion of Oklahoma Health, which includes a $15,000 contribution to the organization or program. Award categories include: Champion of Children’s Health; Champion of Senior Health; Champion of the Uninsured; Community Health Champion; and Corporate Health Champion.
There is no cost to submit a nomination. Additional details and nomination requirements can be found at championsofhealth.org. The website also provides information about previous winners, event sponsorship opportunities and further program details.
The annual Champions of Health event benefits The Oklahoma Caring Foundation Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization that provides Oklahoma children with immunizations at no charge. Founded in 1994, the foundation is funded by community contributions and administered as an in-kind gift by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma, a division of Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.
