TULSA - Nominations are open through May 20 for the 2022 Champions of Health awards. Since 2004, the Champions of Health awards program has honored those working to positively change the health status of Oklahomans through unique and innovative programs. In the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's as important as ever to recognize those making a difference. There is no cost to nominate.
Winners will be honored at the Champions of Health Gala on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the Cox Business Convention Center in Tulsa. Nonprofit winners will receive a $5,000 contribution toward their organization or program. Winners from each award category are considered for the highest honor, the Dr. Rodney L. Huey Memorial Champion of Oklahoma Health, which includes a $15,000 contribution to the organization or program.
Award categories include: Champion of Children's Health, Champion of Senior Health, Champion of the Uninsured, and Community Health Champion.
More details are at championsofhealth.org. The website also provides information about previous winners, event sponsorship opportunities and program details.
The Champions of Health benefits The Oklahoma Caring Foundation Inc. Founded in 1994, it is funded by community contributions and administered as an in-kind gift by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma, a division of Health Care Service Corp., a Mutual Legal Reserve Co., an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.
