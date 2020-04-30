TULSA - Nominations are open now through May 29 for the 2020 Champions of Health awards. Since 2004, the Champions of Health awards program has honored those working to positively change the health status of Oklahomans through unique and innovative programs.
From the front-line workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic to the nonprofit organizations keeping food on the table for those experiencing job loss, it's as important as ever to recognize those making a difference.
There is no cost to submit a nomination. Winners will be recognized at the Champions of Health gala on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.
Nonprofit winners will receive a $5,000 contribution toward their organization or program.
Winners from each award category will be considered for the highest honor, the Dr. Rodney L. Huey Memorial Champion of Oklahoma Health, which includes a $15,000 contribution to the organization or program.
Award categories include: Champion of Children's Health; Champion of Senior Health; Champion of the Uninsured; Community Health Champion; and Corporate Health Champion.
The annual Champions of Health gala benefits The Oklahoma Caring Foundation Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization that provides Oklahoma children with immunizations at no charge.
