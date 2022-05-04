Champlain to run for county treasurer slot

JoAnna Champlain, a Democrat, is running for Cherokee County treasurer.
She has served for 18 years as a local banker. For the past five years, she has served in the Cherokee County Treasurerâ€™s Office, and for the past year, she has been first deputy.
In her capacity, Champlain has helped by taking tax payments, filing mortgages, acquiring automobile tax stamps, and plat filings. At the Treasurerâ€™s Office, she has strived to ease the burden of those she has served.
During her time in the Treasurerâ€™s Office, she has seen the implementation of new computer programs and the furthering of staff education. She plans to continue in this trajectory by implementing new ideas and strategies to run the office more effectively.
