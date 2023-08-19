On Thursday, Aug. 17, the Dice Rollers met at the Tahlequah Public Library to play a tabletop game called Dragon Age.
Jackson Willis, a group member, said he and about seven others have met to play tabletop fantasy games for the last year. While the group used to meet at GameStop, they have now moved their meetings to the library for the last four months.
Sierra Sears, the game master, said she likes the social part the group provides her.
“There’s a social aspect, so you get together with people you either consider close friends and that’s a really fun time, but it’s also like getting together and playing video games,” said Sears.
The tabletop fantasy games the group plays have various components that can be appealing to new and experienced players, including the creative, technical, debate, and tactic aspects.
The group tries to meet every Thursday from 4-9 p.m. at the Tahlequah Public Library. They not only play Dragon Age but Dungeons and Dragons. Pathfinder and the Call of Cthulhu are some of the activities the Dice Rollers are wanting to possibly add into their game rotation.
Those with the group said they are not opposed to allowing more people to join, but will have to assess how many can play depending on the game.
If people are wanting to get involved all they have to do is show up to a meeting. Willis said he always brings extra dice and other game pieces in case others forget to bring theirs or decide they want to try it out.
Willis said he enjoys meeting up with the others in the Dice Rollers, as it helps to relieve his stress and allows him to do things he cannot do in real life. Sears said the games help members release their creative side, by allowing them to not only create their character but to be in their shoes.
“Oftentimes the game master or the dungeon masters get to actually create a story and then have their players like play out that story, or just break it,” said Sears. “That is also a possibility, but it’s almost like freeform writing to a certain degree. You just sort of get to share that creation with people.”
Sam Tomascheski, a member of the Dice Rollers, said the meetings have helped him to decompress from his every day life, and do things he can’t do in real life.
“I can do stuff in [in the game] that I can’t do here, so if I want to shoot a fireball at the enemy, I can do it, but I can’t do it [real life],” said Tomascheski.
