Chancellor asking Legislature for $897M for higher ed

Allison D. Garrett, chancellor of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, outlined the need for increased funding in the state’s higher education system during a presentation at Northeastern State University Tuesday.
The OSRHE, the governing body for the state’s universities and colleges, is asking lawmakers to appropriate more than $897 million in funding during the upcoming legislative session – an increase of about $85 million from the fiscal year 2022 budget. According to the budget outline for fiscal year 2023, the agency is seeking a little over $40 million for workforce development initiatives.
Among those initiatives, the agency is asking for $10 million to address a shortage of nurses. Garrett said one of the challenges has been the number of high school students entering nursing and medical field programs, while another hurdle has been hiring and retaining faculty members.
“When we think about nursing, Oklahoma, as a state, is 46th in the nation per capita in nurses,” she said. “We are not producing enough nurses. For those of you who are representing rural communities, you probably feel that particularly acutely. Of course, we’ve got challenges on the physician end as well.”
The Board of Regents also wants $12.9 million to address a shortage in engineering and STEM jobs. Garrett said the demand in the business community for professionals in engineering, cyber security, data analytics, and computer science far outweighs what universities can produce.
“When we’re working to attract businesses into the state, we have to be able to prove we have the workforce – or, for our existing businesses to either sustain or grow, they need a workforce that can meet their needs,” she said.
Also among the workforce initiatives, higher ed leaders are seeking a little more than $4.5 million to address the teacher shortage. The state has seen a drop in students entering into teacher programs for the past several years.
“You all have seen some of the data that indicates many early-career teachers are leaving the profession after just two, three or five years in the profession,” Garrett said. “So the teacher pipeline challenges are very real for the state of Oklahoma.”
According to the agency, higher education needs $34.3 million in additional funding to go to campus operational support needs; deferred maintenance for campus infrastructure; state system shared services, innovations, and online education resources; and system innovation, collaboration, and efficiency incentive grants.
The third request for additional funding is $10.85 million for concurrent enrollment programs, as well as student enrollment, retention and graduation assistance.
State Rep. Rusty Cornwell, R-Vinita, said he was pleased the Regents are focusing on creating more jobs in Oklahoma.
“That’s the one thing we hear everywhere you go,” he said. “Everybody is complaining about the workforce. I think that’s the No. 1 thing we’ve got to tackle here in the future.”
The state has about $1.87 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds to inject into the economy. State Sen. John Haste, vice chairman of the Health and Human Services Committee, said one area some of that money could go to is child care. He said it’s critical for both the state’s workforce and education system, and that lawmakers need to help businesses, higher ed, and common ed offer childcare services.
“If we do that, that will help more students get the education they need, because that’s what’s holding them back,” he said. “But it’s also holding us back in the workforce, because some of them are not working because the cost of childcare takes up their whole paycheck.”
Over the next few months, members of the various appropriations subcommittees will be working to see what areas of the state need additional funding. State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said it will be a long process, but he’s optimistic that most state agencies will be happy.
“The finances are up in the state, so basically we’ll be able to sit down and carve out exactly what we can and cannot do,” he said. “We’re starting, basically, with a flat budget, and we’ll build upon that, but at the same time, we’re going to try to put some dollars back, which I think is important, too, especially in this economy right now with high inflation.”
