The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education plans resume the chancellor search process paused last spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Regents were in the early stages of planning a search prompted by Chancellor Glen D. Johnsonâ€™s planned retirement after more than 14 years as chancellor.
At the advice of national higher ed organizations the Regents delayed the search process. Johnson accommodated the State Regentsâ€™ request to reset his retirement date to Sept. 30 this year.
Regents Ann Holloway, Joseph Parker Jr., Jay Helm, and Ronald White are members of the search committee. The Regents intend to select an established firm experienced in handling executive searches and aligning the mission and capabilities to identify a pool of candidates with the qualifications for the position.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.